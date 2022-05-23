What has happened to the Winchester City Council’s commitment to the children in our city?
WPS is committed to providing the best educational environment for all of Winchester’s children. New educational programs are constantly being developed to help all children succeed and the staff is dedicated to this end. In the past the city was committed to supporting the WPS teachers and the school system.
Unfortunately, we have lost one of our important school champions, Judy McKiernan, and the city council appears to have adopted the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ playbook. Both physical and human capital are important when planning a budget, but for school systems, the human capital, i.e., teachers and staff make the difference between a good and mediocre system. I hope Council will reconsider the school budget with this in mind.
Karen Ridings
Winchester
