City shouldn’t glorify Jubal Early
The City of Winchester should not honor Jubal Early with a major thoroughfare bearing his name.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, Early renounced his American citizenship, repudiated the U.S. Constitution, swore allegiance to a hostile foreign country, and joined their army. He attacked American armies, destroyed American property, burned to the ground an American city, and killed American troops, fighting with heart and soul to destroy United States and preserve slavery.
After the war, fearing he’d be hanged for treason, he donned a disguise and took to his heels, hiding out in Mexico, then Cuba, then Canada. When President Andrew Johnson granted Early a pardon in 1869, he came slinking back. And he fared pretty well for himself in this nation he despised, leaving an estate estimated at up to $300,000. Yet despite forgiveness from the nation he so grievously injured, despite the second chance he was graciously given, despite the liberty he enjoyed and the wealth he was free to accumulate, he remained a disloyal ingrate to the end, proudly proclaiming himself an “unrepentant rebel.”
Would Jubal Early stand up when our National Anthem is played? Would the unrepentant rebel put his hand over his heart and pledge allegiance to our country’s flag? Hardly. In 1861 he would have shot that flag and the American soldier who held it.
The history of Jubal Early should not be erased. But neither should it be glorified. Put his story — the full, inglorious story — in the textbooks and museums. And re-name that street.
Roger Kalin Winchester
