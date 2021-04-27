I saw in the April 23 paper that City Manager Dan Hoffman wants to repeal the laws prohibiting panhandling in Winchester. I think this is extremely misguided and the wrong decision. Over the years Winchester has sought to revitalize downtown and make it a desirable destination. Citizens should not have to worry about being harassed by potentially foul-mouthed panhandlers asking for money. This sort of behavior is not free speech in my mind. Why would a city manager want to ruin what the city has worked so hard to achieve? Winchester does a lot for the homeless people through the support of shelters and other aid but allowing them to have free reign to panhandle is not a good idea. I hope the City Council has the sense not to approve the repeal of these laws that make our city a decent place to live.
Dale Watten
Frederick County
