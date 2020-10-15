In any endeavor, pursuing excellence in productivity requires experience. For about 13 years, I played professional football for the Washington Redskins. Each year, one learns something new and then builds on that knowledge, ability, and experience. This experience allowed the team and myself to perform at a higher level than most new players or teams. This experience led to the team performing at our top level and being the best. Three times during my years on the team, we won the Super Bowl!
During my recent time living in Winchester, I got to know Councilor Les Veach. I lived in his ward. Les would always return my calls. He would listen to me and either find an answer or a solution or lead me to one. I saw Les grow in experience on council. Along with that, I saw the citizens' representation through Les perform at a higher level each year, all the way up to a top level, just like our football team. I'll bet we would have won more Super Bowls if Les had been on our team (except he and I played the same position)!
The knowledge and experience needed to be on the council must be vast, but Les has already accomplished it. This is of tremendous benefit to citizens wanting the best councilor. To get Winchester through the pandemic in which we find ourselves and to improve in the future, EXPERIENCE IS A MUST. In my opinion, Councilor Les Veach is the one who can lead the "Winchester team" to be the best!
