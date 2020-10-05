Winchester's Fourth Ward needs Phil Milstead to lead improving the Valley Avenue corridor and provide economic dignity to all.
Phil will ensure economic dignity - the path for each person to obtain a job paying a living wage with all the dignity and respect that come with it. He will expand job opportunities in Winchester, especially in the Fourth Ward.
Phil will work to improve the Valley Avenue Corridor. He will support new office plazas, shopping opportunities, improved landscaping, and work beside me to attract grocery stores.
Phil will work to maintain property tax rates at current levels or lower. Not only are there cost savings that will be accomplished over the long term, they will result in a more efficient city government while reducing crime-out-of-need, drug, reduce mental illness, and homelessness resulting in an improved community. We can lower taxes by making underused land productive with businesses and industry.
Phil has the long-term planning experience to make this happen, as demonstrated by his planning for decades of NASA research. He believes in working for the community and his past proves that. He has served on Winchester's Electoral Board, built and led community organizations, served on and led homeowner boards, raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities, and much more.
I heartily endorse Phil Milstead. He is an asset to the community and will be so to the Winchester City Council. For more info. go to www.Ward4NeedsPhil.com.
