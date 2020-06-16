I’ve lived in Winchester for over 50 years, never wanted to live anywhere else. I’ve loved my city and taking care of my home. But, lately, not so much.
The city has been making repairs on sidewalks, which are an eyesore to me. They are putting black top and coming back a few days later and painting over them with white paint. I’ve called the city a couple of times but apparently they think everything is fine. Coming down my sidewalk from my front porch is an accident waiting to happen and it is very uneven! They tell me this is how they are doing all the sidewalks now.
