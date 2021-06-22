Claims about WMC unfounded
I was surprised to read Dr. Andrew White’s misinformed claims about Winchester Medical Center in his Open Forum regarding Juneteenth in Monday’s edition.
Dr. White’s accusations are unfounded and do not represent the priorities of our organization or the facts that are readily apparent. A complete listing of our physicians is available at www.valleyhealthlink.com/doctor. I invite members of the community to visit this page to judge for themselves.
At Valley Health, we are committed to providing a welcoming environment for employees, physicians and patients, without regard to their race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual identity. We celebrate the diversity of our team, and we are eager to welcome more exceptionally qualified physicians to serve our community by improving health.
Mark S. Nantz President and CEO, Valley Health System
