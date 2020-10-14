I want to express my enthusiastic support for Matt Bass, independent candidate running for Clarke County Supervisor for the Berryville District. I have first-hand knowledge of this man's abilities, qualifications, and integrity. They are indeed impressive. As chairman of the Berryville Area Development Authority, I can tell you that Matt has served with distinction. He always brought his A-game to meetings. He was always well-versed in the issues at hand, always did his research, came prepared with cogent questions, and exhibited a calmness and demeanor that reflected well on our Authority, the Town and County, and himself. His understanding of zoning issues, knowledge of the law, and thoughtful contribution to deliberation and discussion were a valuable asset to the BADA. I will miss having him serve with us, but the board is a logical next step for this fine public servant.
He is highly intelligent and understands the issues we manage and decide upon here in Berryville and Clarke County. He is a son of Clarke County and his devotion to our community is very evident.
We are lucky to have such a fine candidate willing to serve us. I urge my fellow Clarke County residents to vote for Bass for Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.