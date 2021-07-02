On June 26, Clarke County showed that they may be one of the smallest counties in Virginia but they have the biggest heart.
The annual Geneva Jackson pie contest was absolutely amazing. The amount of money given far surpassed our goal. Many thanks to all the pie bakers, the people who bought the pies and cakes and a big shout out to the Clarke Farmers Market for sponsoring the contest. Many people gained knowledge about the Laurel Center and its programs.
Geneva Jackson, former Laurel Center board member
Sheryl Reid, Laurel Center board member
