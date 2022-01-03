I frequently walk the Shawnee Springs Trail in Winchester. For much of its length the trail parallels Town Run. Town Run, as most of you know, emerges in the vicinity of the 500 block of Amherst Street. It meanders uncovered until it goes underground near the intersection of Stewart and Amherst Streets.
It emerges again between South Cameron and South Kent Streets and remains above ground until it flows into Abrams Creek near the Shenandoah University Campus.
While I have not examined all of the above ground portions — access to the upper reaches is restricted — I am quite familiar with the lower reaches.
I cannot speak to the water quality of the stream, but I can tell you that the lower reaches of the stream are choked with refuse and debris. That is very unfortunate. This stream is a great asset to our community and should be better maintained.
I do not believe that it would be a costly initiative to clean up the above ground stretches of the stream. I wonder if the city has given any thought to such an effort?
Michael Rea
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.