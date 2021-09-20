Democrats, independents, and free-thinking Republicans across northern Virginia were treated to two events on September 16:
(1) the vivid contrast between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin, and
(2) the presentation of the Democratic candidates in northern Virginia at an event with guest speaker Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State.
Event (1) highlighted the inability of far-right culture warrior Youngkin to make a case or even, indeed, a logical argument for his ability to lead Virginia. He shifted and shied and turned away from fact-based answers, whereas Mr. McAuliffe on all fronts had plans, answers, experience, and a track record.
Event (2) showcased a group of committed, prepared public servants serving currently and/or up for election who have led the Commonwealth during these dangerous times. Of whom do I reference? To name a few — Mark Herring, Paul Siker, Wendy Gooditis, Dan Helmer — all with records of public and private service second to no one. To this list must be added Deetzie Bayliss and her years of civic involvement.
It should be apparent to all that when ideas and leadership and follow through are needed, it is Democrats you turn to. Democrats — the party of Hope and Action for ALL the people.
Pamela Kennedy
Frederick County
