I would like to respond to James Sherry's June 11 Open Forum, "Wanting proof of climate measures' positive impact." First it is important to clarify that there have been no climate measures from the federal government so far. The environmental impact regulations that Sherry describes have nothing to do with climate solutions: They are aimed rather at curbing toxic pollution of air and water.
The emissions of carbon dioxide that are the primary driver of climate change are not very easy to address through regulations. If the federal government were to make it illegal to drive your car, for example, a court would strike down the rule, or you would vote for the other political party. The best technique to actually reduce carbon emissions is to make them cost more, then to refund the money. We call this carbon fee and dividend. This involves no regulations.
Sherry is incorrect in his assertion that climate science is unsettled. It has been settled science for decades, and actually began in the 1850s when an American woman named Eunice Foote experimented on gases and found that carbon dioxide has a heat trapping function when exposed to sunlight.
These are partisan times, but our response to climate change must yield to our shared love and responsibility for our grandchildren. Together we must find a way.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
