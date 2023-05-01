In 2017, Republicans voted to give huge tax benefits to billionaires. On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Ben Cline voted along with almost every other Republican to cut benefits to veterans.
The Department of Veterans Affairs projects that Mr. Cline’s vote will reduce its budget by 22% and immediately rescind $2 billion in funding to support veterans. It will likely lead to 30 million fewer veteran outpatient visits and significantly increase the backlog for veterans’ benefit claims. These cuts will affect housing support for 50,000 veterans, prevent the construction of health care facilities, delay the opening of five new national cemeteries that serve veterans, and will deprive veterans of mental health, substance use, and other health services.
If Mr. Cline wants to balance the budget, he should balance it on the backs of billionaires instead of our veterans. Something to remember next time you vote.
Catherine Giovannoni
Lake Frederick
