I read the article in The Winchester Star recapping Ben Cline’s positions on small business. He says he is for small government and getting government out of people’s lives so they can make their own decisions.
The opposite view is that the agencies and regulations Cline wants to obliterate are in place to protect us, to ensure we have clean water, clean air, affordable drugs, affordable health care, safe roads, and equal education regardless of race or economic status.
It is the height of hypocrisy for Ben Cline to say he wants government out of people’s lives when he is completely opposed to a “women’s right to choose.” He is opposed to the fundamental right of privacy between a woman and her doctor.
Jim Davison
Winchester
