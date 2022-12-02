Cline’s sick leave vote
Ben Cline voted against one week of sick leave for railroad workers. Why would we give sick leave to Congress members who refuse it to others? What Cline does to others, he’ll do to us!
C.A. Wulf
Front Royal
