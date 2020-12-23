I would like to recommend that more care is taken moving forward with regard to the photographs that accompany the articles spotlighting local sports coaches. The current photographs rise only slightly above those provided for the local criminals and lecherers. Every day I open the paper and think "oh no, not another one," only to discover it is just the local cross-country coach in a picture apparently lifted from the first attempt at a drivers license photo.
I know The Star is able to produce better photos, as the photos spotlighting the local athletes are whole more flattering (although, I'll give you, there is often more to work with there). Indeed I am consistently impressed with beautiful humanist photographs that appear throughout the paper each day. I only ask that the same artistic eye be given to those that give so much of their time to develop the minds and characters of our local youth. The one exception being of course Coach Clarence Smith whose good looks shine through even in the least flattering of photographs.
