The theory of human motivation, “Maslow’s’ hierarchy of needs,” has now been discarded in our country like any other theory that promotes individualism, freedom, and the process to achieve human excellence.
Within just two days, the new administration through 30 executive orders has deliberately restructured the five phases of Maslow’s theory to just two basic needs: physiological and security. The federal government will now tell what to do and how to think by coddling you with federal programs. On face of it, this feels good, but a deeper, introspective review reveals the dismantling of our human innate desire to self-actualize. Gone from the equation will be the need for humans in America to seek a sense of belonging, esteem needs and the ultimate state of self-actualization, aka self-fulfillment.
Sad commentary, because the greatness of our county has been defined by great men and women before us that demonstrated dedication and intestinal fortitude for the good of others. The likes of a Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Dwight Eisenhower, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Edison, and Frederick Douglass will no longer exist. All six of these individuals reached self-actualization through the process of hard work and a vision/desire to improve the lives of their fellow man.
Unfortunately, this subversive process has already started and will convince the gullible that they are better off relying on the federal government to meet their needs. The rest of us must continue to seek self-actualization to improve our life and preserve human dignity.
The Left thinks it can create a steady state "utopia". Welfare for all, free (re)education, no worries, no struggles, just chillin' on the gov't dime. They will never understand human nature nor ever admit that adversity is what pushes us to be creative, motivated, and feel a sense of self-worth. Being "given" stuff creates a sense of entitlement, overcoming hardships creates a healthy ego.
How odd. David would.prefer to project his childhood issues onto his kids, making a circle of struggles. Funny, I thought parents were supposed to make their children feel safe, not punished for existing in a slightly easier time.
I guess the parenting misfires aside, thia was really a jab at the welfare queens. Again, it's always precious when someone says their struggle counts more than those who may have less than them.
How Christian....
