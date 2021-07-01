Cognitive Dissonance: psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.
If your response to “Black Lives Matter” is “Blue Lives Matter” and yet you believe the January 6th insurrection was no big deal and should not be investigated, you are suffering from a case of “cognitive dissonance.” The Capitol Police, who were protecting our democracy, were brutally attacked, sprayed with bear spray, murdered, and in the ultimate irony, beaten with the American flag. The refusal of Republican leadership to meet with these officers, vote for them to receive any honors, or investigate the attack is the opposite of their “Blue Lives Matter” refrain.
The election was a secure and legitimate election. The constant lying about this fact by the former president, the right-wing news media, and the senators who are afraid to tell the truth out of fear of retaliation by the former president is causing people to act irrationally and forcing them to hold two incongruous beliefs at the same time. We are the “law and order party”, we are the party that supports the police, and we are the party that is willing to downplay this egregious assault on our men and women in blue and not investigate. Senators that were obviously terrified for their lives now say the insurrection was the same as any “tourist visit.” When a person or party tells you, “Don’t believe what you see or hear, believe only what I tell you,” consider the chilling effect this statement has on democracy.
Wendy Werner
Winchester
