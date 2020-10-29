Comics mistakes no laughing matter
In the midst of a compelling moment in our nations’ history, when this opinion page is full of earnest endorsements and anxious rebuttals, I would like to broach a subject certain to bring unity of thought. Namely, that The Star’s comic page needs some attention by the editors. To often the punchline of the Family Circus or Pluggers panel caption is edited off. There have been many occasions recently when there have been duplicate strips, leaving out another strip altogether. In the October 26, 2020 edition, there was no Dilbert strip, but For Better or For Worse was run twice. There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason for this other than poor proofreading. I also wonder if there should be a thorough editorial review of the comics page, as there are some strips that seem stale in comparison to some others. However, I will settle for having the comics page consistently edited in a way that each comic is fully readable and that there are no repeated strips.
Bill Boldin
Winchester
