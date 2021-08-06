Commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11, enjoy free barbecue
Over 42 days, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller is walking from the Pentagon to Shanksville, Pa., to the World Trade Center. That’s more than 500 miles through six states to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001.
The second stop on the route will be Winchester! The Tunnel to Towers NEVER FORGET Walk will be hosting a parade and free barbecue Saturday, August 7, 2021. Festivities start at 11 a.m.
The parade route will take place around Old Town and go to N. Cameron Street to Piccadilly Street to Braddock Street and then to Cork Street. Immediately after the parade free barbecue will be available in the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall (15 N Cameron St.). All are welcome!
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.
