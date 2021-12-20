Commemorate Black soldiers at the courthouse
I read Paul Clark’s Open Forum comments in the Dec. 18 edition of The Star.
In his article Mr. Clark asks for descendants of association members responsible for erecting this Civil War memorial on the Clarke County Court House lawn to get in touch. John Thomas Willingham was my great-grandfather, Daniel’s oldest brother. James Willingham, whose name is on the memorial, was a sibling killed in action at Kernstown in March 1862.
Though no longer a Clarke resident, I remain interested in family history and recent developments surrounding the Berryville monument. Mr. Clark purports to speak for a majority of Clarke residents while asserting that the Ashby Camp #1567 is in the best position to preserve the heritage represented by the statue. While, for the sake of history and education, I support the statue remaining, I don’t want to see it become a launching pad for glorification of “the lost cause.”
Most appropriately, I think that a monument, or other commemorative signage, should be added to the site that would list the names of those recently liberated Clarke slaves who enlisted in the Union Army and fought and died for the emancipation of their own people.
Slavery was a moral outrage, a sordid legacy with which our nation continues to grapple. To shade history to give credence to the concept of a “lost cause” ignores the operative word “lost.” That word alone sums up the entire argument.
Stephen Willingham Glengary, W. Va.
