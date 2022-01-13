Commending Sen. Vogel’s efforts to end solitary confinement
I commend our state senator, Jill Vogel, for becoming chief co-patron of a bill limiting solitary confinement in our state correctional system. Why is a limitation needed?
First, solitary confinement inhumanely isolates an inmate in a jail or prison cell. The staggering daily amount is 20 hours for adults and 17 hours for juveniles.
What’s worse, officials justify solitary confinement as a useful punishment and a prison and public safety measure. However, credible research shows that the practice perversely increases inmate mental illness and reoffending, and decreases prison safety. Clearly, “solitary” does not produce safer prisons or communities.
Sen. Vogel sensibly would change current policy through the bill which she champions. It bans solitary confinement except in rare cases, such as when a prisoner poses an imminent threat of physical harm. As chief co-patron, she also enables legislative collaboration.
Last, let me stress that the biblical and multi-faith Golden Rule directs us to treat others (including prisoners) as we would want to be treated.
For these reasons, our local Valley Interfaith Council and the statewide Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy endorse Sen. Vogel’s bill. We regard it as a key legislative and moral priority.
