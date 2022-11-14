In a welcome example of political civility on the part of the political classes, Governor Youngkin has sent a letter of apology to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for his tactless — to put it mildly — comments regarding the bludgeoning of her octogenarian husband. She graciously accepted the apology.
One can only hope that this example is noted and emulated by others on the political right whose immediate reaction to news of the attack can only be characterized as snarky to cruel. They shame themselves and our country. But will the governor’s actions lead to further apologies? I’m not holding my breath.
Charles Uphaus
Frederick County
