The following email was sent to Senators Warner and Kaine:
"I strongly support and commend the very principled stand taken by Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia in OPPOSING that legislative abomination grossly mislabeled the 'For The People Act'; and the Senator’s support for maintaining the Filibuster.
S.1 should more accurately be labelled the “Institutional Welfare For Leftwing Liberal Extremists.” Senator Manchin is particularly insightful when he states that it is “the wrong piece of legislation to bring our country together”.
I urge you to join Senator Manchin in his statesmanlike leadership."
If President John Kennedy was writing his marvelous book "Profiles In Courage" today, I would suggest he add a chapter about Joe Manchin's steadfastness in 2021.
