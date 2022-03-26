Commenters should be made to use real names
When will this newspaper start requiring people to use their regular names when commenting on articles? The fact that you all let the same anonymous names control your paper each day is amusing. If you are going to give people a platform to spew rhetoric, the least you could do is require real names! And yet, Repubs call Dems the snowflakes?
(1) comment
They can't use their real names. Otherwise, they couldn't be as bold.
