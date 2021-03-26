Thanks to the community for the tremendous support for the February shoe drive for Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group in Winchester.
A total of 829 pairs of new shoes was donated for children in the community. New Life Christian Church topped the list with 268 pairs. The Trex Company gave $1,000 toward the purchase of new shoes.
The drop-off locations were instrumental in helping the nonprofit charity to collect these much-needed shoes. Those included Berryville Grille, Escutcheon Brewery, Kimberly’s, Scarpa Alta, Winchester Country Club, Winchester Moose Club, and Wilkins Shoe Center.
Director and Co-Founder Tina Marie Scully works tirelessly to make sure this campaign is successful to benefit the foster children, children in need and at risk the nonprofit serves.
Thanks to everyone who helped to make this campaign a tremendous success.
For more information, call 540-773-4192, visit Froggy’s Closet Facebook page, visit frog-kids.org, or email froggyscloset@gmail.com.
