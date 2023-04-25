"If I had a hammer,
I'd hammer in the morning,
I'd hammer in the evening,
All over this land."
— Pete Seeger
In 1964 philosopher Abraham Kaplan introduced the law of the instrument. Basically stated, "Give a small boy a hammer, and he will find everything he encounters needs pounding." Kaplan added, "We tend to formulate our problems in such a way as to make it seem that the solutions to those problems demand precisely what we already have at hand." Psychologist Abraham Maslow stated the concept this way: "If the only tool you have is a hammer, it is tempting to treat everything as if it is a nail."
Gun advocates would have us believe that a gun is but a tool, an inanimate object no better or no worse than the person using it, like a hammer, if you will. That begs the question — if the only tool you have at hand is a gun, isn't it tempting to treat everything as though it needs to be shot?
The recent spate of shootings suggests Kaplan's maxim is as true for a gun as it is for a hammer. One old man, Andrew Lester, armed with a gun, and, according to his grandson, a healthy dose of Fox News incitement, solved his problem with the tool he happened to have at hand. When a Black teenager, looking to pick up his brothers, mistakenly went to the wrong house and rang Lester's doorbell, Lester used his tool at hand to shoot him.
Donald Sears
(No relation to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears)
Frederick County
