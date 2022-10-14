I am responding to what Teri Merrill says in her Oct. 11 Open Forum, "What transgender policies say about GOP," although I can't thoroughly address the many different issues she brings up.
I agree that in no way should transgender people be limited in their God-given and human rights. That being said, I am very concerned that "youth" are making decisions that have lifetime consequences. We all remember the many bad decisions we made when we were young. Fortunately, few have affected our whole lives. There is also no clear evidence that transgender people have genetic differences from those who are not. Psycho-social differences can change over time.
Jesus is not the only person in the Bible who decries the abuse of power. The Old Testament (Hebrew Scripture) prophets and New Testament apostles also regularly denounce those who misuse their power. Those in power should promote compassion for the marginalized and justice for the oppressed.
I know of no religion, in the writings they believe are authoritative and that they think should affect our minds, hearts and lives, that believes that "God helps those who help themselves." Teri is free, of course, to believe in the God of her choice. There are many other good reasons to be active in our communities and nation.
Finally, there are some Muslims who have fanatical beliefs like the Taliban, but there are many that don't agree with the Taliban beliefs at all.
Andrew White
Winchester
