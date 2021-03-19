On page 2 of Thursday’s newspaper was an obituary for a former Met Opera conductor who, as stated in the opening paragraph, was fired for “sexual improprieties” throughout his career, including one case concerning a sixteen-year-old girl. You gave his obituary greater prominence in your newspaper than you did the mass murder of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in Atlanta on March 17, 2021. That story appeared on page 5.
A report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism this month showed that in 16 major U.S. cities hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 149% from 2019 to 2020, a year when overall hate crimes dropped 7%. I am concerned that The Winchester Star would choose not to put the Atlanta killing spree story on the front page. “Man charged with killing 8 people at massage parlors” could easily have replaced the photo of the demolition work at the Douglas School. What does it say to the Asian Americans in our community when their pain is buried in the middle of the newspaper? By your editorial decisions it appears that a vacant building and an old, dead sexual predator are more newsworthy than the seven women and one man who were murdered in Atlanta.
(1) comment
Did you ever take into consideration where the article in question got placed in the newspaper, MAY have been the only space left? Don't criticize until you know all the facts. Perhaps you could visit the newspaper and learn how articles are placed? There are more important things to be concerned about. Don't sweat the small stuff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.