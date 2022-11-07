The NAACP Winchester Area Branch and the Valley Interfaith Council (VIC) condemn the hateful antisemitic statements made by Ye (a.k.a. Kanye West). We join all the voices, corporations, and organizations standing against antisemitism and hate in all forms.
As evidenced by the recent antisemitic statements by Ye, it is more critical now than ever that we bear witness and speak out against hate and all social injustice.
This is not the first time Ye has used his celebrity platform to espouse antisemitic and racist commentary. His most recent antisemitic rhetoric was published on Instagram and Twitter, and then further espoused by his continued hate speech in interviews.
We cannot allow one person with a platform and celebrity to drown out the overwhelming majority of voices of tolerance and social justice. We ask that all allies expose and confront antisemitism and bigotry wherever it occurs. This is a core value of all people of good social conscience.
Michael Faison, Winchester Area NAACP president
John Copenhaver, Valley Interfaith Council steering committee member
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.