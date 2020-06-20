History matters. We are living and making it every day. Changing the display of its ornaments or symbols, especially those associated with oppression and violence, does not diminish or erase it in any way.
It actually invites conversation, learning, and understanding that, if met with civility and an open mind, may result in a more peaceful life for more people. And an attempt to heal old wounds and encourage a truly United States.
The monument to Confederate veterans has got to go — in a museum or battlefield or cemetery, as others have suggested, are good ideas. It has absolutely no place in front of the Clarke County Courthouse.
In the famous “Cornerstone Speech” Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens clearly stated that the reason for succession was slavery and support for white supremacy. He argued that the phrase “All Men are Created Equal” was erroneous. He further stated “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.” So, given this statement, how exactly can publicly venerating the Confederacy, or those who fought for it, be construed as anything except blatant continuing support and sympathy for a government founded upon white supremacy?
The same message goes for the Old Frederick County Courthouse in the middle of Winchester.
