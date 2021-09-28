After reading that The Winchester Star plans to publish a special section on Shenandoah Valley Civil War battlefields, coupled with many recent articles about the removal of monuments of Confederate Civil War heroes, it struck me that the two naturally belong together.
Many of those monuments are majestic pieces of art. While it has been deemed inappropriate to give them places of honor in public squares, the people they portray were present in those battlefields. Their likenesses would be more at home there, and they would certainly add to the historic aura of the sites many in our community have worked so hard to preserve.
Sally Styfco
Stephens City
(4) comments
The hallowed grounds of our memorialized battlefields are good places to re-display the historic works of art that honor excellence in martial American leadership.
The many local soldiers' monuments serving as headstones for the fathers and sons who never returned home, are a more difficult solution to find an appeasement for. They are best left where they stand/stood, town squares and courthouse lawns from which they enlisted, bade farewell to loved ones, and marched off to answer their State's call to arms to defend against invasion.
The problem with that idea is that liberals are never happy, until you're not happy. Even now, there are attempts to remove statues from the battlefields themselves. All headed up by liberals, of course.
A law should be passed to prevent any more land being “preserved” to mark the shame of the Confederate attempt to secede from the Union in order to preserve and continue the white Christian practice of enslaving Africans for their labor and abuse. NO MORE HONOR to Traitors. NO MORE Battlefield preservation. Those were shameful times and actions. THey need not be honored but rather remembered as shameful. Never forget but do not honor it.
THe only way these statues of Confederate soldiers are majestic is that they try to make the memory of traitors, fighting to guaranteed the preservation and continuation of enslaving kidnapped Africans honorable. The is no honor in what they did. These statues should be photographed for the history books and then buried, face down in a confederate cemetery Let their shame and the shame of their being erected in the first place be their place in history.
