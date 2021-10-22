I am writing this in response to the Oct. 19 article, "Lawyer: Move racist statue or move trial."
The defense of maintaining the statue asserts attorney Tim Conye's point, in that the racist history of that statue is being defended and argued for, so how can a person of color enter a courthouse within 100 feet of this statue and feel as though the same people arguing to maintain it do not withhold and apply those racial biases throughout their lives.
That person cannot be guaranteed a fair trial when this is the mindset of the people deciding their fate. Not only is this a reflection of the community's values, but one of the institutions that run our society.
Neither Virginia or the Monument Committee formed by the Board of Supervisors are willing to act against this racist statue, therefore displaying racial discrimination within these systems of power.
Their suggestions to add African American symbols for context does not derive from the racist nature and background of the statue. The statue serves as a reminder to black people that not everyone views them as people, but rather, lost property, and that they must behave a certain way to earn the treatment and entitlement with which a white person is born.
Alexis Rubery
Frederick County
