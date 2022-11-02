Congratulations to the 2 For 2 Foundation on its fantastic achievement last weekend!

Literacy Volunteers of the Winchester Area fully supports 2 For 2’s innovative approach to community engagement. We are certain a joint swimming/ice skating educational facility will become an invaluable asset for all members of our community, and we are excited to see the 2 For 2 Foundation ice cream cone listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Sara Gardner 

Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area's board of directors' president 

Elena Dryden

Vice President, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area board of directors 

