On behalf of the Frederick County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4145, we would like to congratulate Chris Collins on his well-deserved judgeship appointment. We know that he will continue to serve our community and Commonwealth with grace in this new capacity. Chris has always been a strong supporter of firefighters working to address the challenges that we face, both as a member of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and as the delegate from the 29th District. We will miss his leadership in working to protect firefighter health and safety, working conditions, rights on the job and much more. We wish him and his family the very best!
John Wright
President, Frederick County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4145
(0) comments
