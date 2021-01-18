Congratulations in order
On Saturday afternoon, January 16, my wife and I (both 81) received the first Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Athletic and Events Center, administered by Valley Health. It was an exceptionally well-executed process. The organization put into assuring an easy, friendly, understandable, confidence-building, and efficient time there was quite obvious and much appreciated. Valley Health and SU are congratulated for their part in this vital health care matter serving our Northern Shenandoah Valley.
C R Torpy Lake Frederick
