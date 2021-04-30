Congratulations on successful Garden Week
When Terry Chandler asked if my husband and I would be willing to open our home for Garden Week, I did not know what to expect. I am not a garden club member and had not previously attended Garden Week. Nevertheless, I trusted Terry and the reputation of the garden club.
As Garden Week approached, members of the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club and the Little Garden Club of Winchester reached out to finalize details and to assist with preparations. Their professionalism and attention to detail made for a very positive experience.
Although our home was closed due to COVID-19, our yard and grounds were open on April 24th. Local garden club members Terry Chandler and Liza Adams did an excellent job shepherding us through a beautiful day with their wonderful team of volunteers who welcomed polite, interested visitors to our home.
Congratulations to the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club and the Little Garden Club of Winchester on a successful Garden Week.
Barbara and Harry Byrd Berryville
