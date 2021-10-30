The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) congratulates the nonprofits agencies who will share in the $44,000 of grants awarded from two foundation funds.
We are funding $18,500 in grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund to seven organizations: Arte Libre VA ($3,000); AbbaCare, Inc. ($3,000); Child Safe Center ($2,000); Phoenix Project ($2,500); the Discovery Museum ($2,500); the SPCA of Winchester ($2,500) and Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley ($3,500).
The CFNSV will fund $25,500 in grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund to the Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic ($2,000); The House of Hope ($2,000); Faith in Action Agency ($1,500); The American Red Cross ($2,000); Dental Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley ($1,000); Just Neighbors Ministry ($2,000); Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity ($2,000); St. Luke Dental Clinic ($2,000); Cars Changing Lives ($1,000); WATTS ($2,000); Shenandoah Council Boys Scouts of America ($1,000); CCAP Winchester ($1,000); Concern Hotline ($2,000): Highland Food Pantry ($1,000); Front Royal/Warren County CCAP ($1,000); Our Health ($1,000); and Warren County Habitat for Humanity ($1,000).
Established in 2001 to facilitate long-term planned giving in our community, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has an endowment of over $11.3 million.
The CFNSV has returned approximately $2 million to the community in grants and pass-through funds.
Larry Weiss
Executive Director, CFNSV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.