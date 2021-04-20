Thank you, Teri Merrill, for your Open Forum Commentary on April 19, 2021, whereby you set forth reasonable and constructive suggestions for ending the embarrassing nightmare of constant mass shootings in our country. I have one more suggestion to add to your proposals. Congress needs to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) that protects gun manufacturers and dealers from liability when crimes are committed with their products. It is absurd and reprehensible that these manufacturers and dealers, who make billions of dollars each year at the expense of law enforcement and innocent citizens who lose their lives daily, face no consequences for their dangerous and deadly products.
I guarantee that if Congress would end this immunity from any responsibility, gun manufacturers and dealers would lobby for strong legislation to insure that only sane, responsible persons could purchase their products. This in no way would violate any Second Amendment rights.
