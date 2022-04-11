I am fearful that our Board of Supervisors is taking Frederick County down a rabbit hole that will negatively affect our county for decades.
The drastic cuts to the School Board budget will make it impossible to maintain the quality education that our citizens expect. If these cuts are approved, thousands of children will be negatively impacted. Consider some of the ramifications of your actions. You will be responsible for your neighbor who does not get an athletic scholarship to college, because Frederick County was unable to hire coaches. Children will have to ride the bus to school for over an hour because there is not money to purchase new buses. Your friend's child with Autism will not have a highly trained special education teacher, because teachers go to a place that pays them fairly.
If you don't care about the children, perhaps you should consider the economic consequences of this year's proposed drastic cuts. If Frederick County Schools are unable to maintain their excellent reputation, businesses will leave the county, tax revenues will fall, and citizens will move to a place where their children will receive an excellent education. Our excellent schools are an envy of many across the state. Please let us continue to educate our children. Do not cut the school budget.
Peggy Clark
Winchester
