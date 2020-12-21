Consider making contribution to local SPCA
Dear animal lover,
There was concern COVID-19 would jeopardize efforts to save the lives of homeless animals. Thankfully, the community’s support sustained us. We look forward to a new year and invite you to grow with us. The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke has 20 days to raise $20,000 and earn a matching donation from the Ingham family.
In 2021, we will continue good works. In the next 12 months, our long-range plan includes development of a small veterinary clinic complete with a full-time vet. We will launch an online resource library to assist pet owners with day-to-day questions regarding pet care and establish funding streams to keep pets with their families and out of the overcrowded shelter system. We will expand Paws & Pages youth reading program, which promotes a love of reading for the students and reduces kennel anxiety for shelter pets.
While we grow, we will persist in our mission to enhance the human-animal bond and safeguard animals in transition. We will continue to celebrate unprecedented animal adoptions and bask in the knowledge that saving the lives of animals also has a profound impact on the humans that adopt them.
We are grateful for you and humbled by the generosity of the Ingham family. Those wanting to grow with us may do so online at www.winchesterspca.org or in person at 111 Featherbed Lane.
We wish you abundant health and happiness in the new year and we thank you for helping us grow.
Lavenda Denney Executive direcotor, Winchester SPCA
