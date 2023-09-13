It has been alleged that Confederate soldiers fought to protect slavery, they are not to defend themselves. Consider this:
How many of them might have found it difficult to keep a roof over their head or food on their table? Why would they risk their lives to protect slavery?
How much did they know about what was happening in the country? Where did they get their news, the country store?
Concerning the war in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginius Dabney wrote in "Virginia! The New Domain," page 347, that Union General Philip Sheridan reported, "I have destroyed over 2,000 farms filled with wheat, hay and farming implements; over seventy miles filled with flour and wheat ..." Dabney further wrote that Sheridan stated that he had taken their stock, sheep and horses and burned their homes.
According to Dabney, elsewhere in Virginia, some citizens believed they were near starvation, and "were suffering bombardment by "federal guns."
Did Confederate soldiers fight to protect slavery or their homeland?
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.