An imagination is a wonderful thing to have and a terrible thing to waste.
The moon landing never was filmed in rural New Mexico. It was filmed on the moon. Elvis was never on cleanup detail in aisle three at Kmart. That's because, sorry America, Elvis died. Ivermectin doesn't cure COVID, nor does it prevent a COVID infection. Ivermectin is a horse dewormer. It kills worms in the colon of a horse.
During the three years of the pandemic over 1 million Americans died of COVID. The CDC estimates that the vaccine saved 3 million lives in the United States. The COVID vaccine was, is, and will continue to be a life saver.
J.E. Williams
Frederick County
