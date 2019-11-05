There are many important, contested races this November, so be sure to get out and vote. The local races are especially important and the outcome will greatly affect your quality of life here in the Shenandoah Valley.
Frederick County continues to grow, but financing has not kept up with the growth, and we are now are in a situation without adequate infrastructure. Unfortunately, some of the current Board of Supervisors members have failed to provide the funding needed to keep up with our growth, specifically in the areas of the Sheriff's Office, fire and rescue, and education.
Many public safety needs are either unfunded or only partially funded -- requests for things like vehicles, communication devices, and bullet proof vests. As the volunteers for the fire departments continue to drastically decrease, there is a greater need for paid positions.
Our schools continue to become more overcrowded and Frederick County is losing quality teachers to other systems, early retirement, or career switches. Much of this is due to the increasingly poor conditions they're forced to teach in (overcrowded classrooms, having to use a cart to teach instead of having their own classroom, etc.) and lower pay than nearby systems.
Enough is enough! It's time to elect people who will represent us well by fighting to provide the needed funding for our community. Our safety and our future are at stake!
The candidates I endorse who I KNOW will get the job done are:
John Lamanna for Chair of Board of Supervisors; Steve Jennings for Supervisor, Back Creek District; Jimmy Smith for School Board, Back Creek District; Mike Lake for School Board, Gainesboro District; and Bradley Comstock for School Board, Opequon District.
Please get out to vote on Nov. 5!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.