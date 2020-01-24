I thank the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Turner Ashby Camp 1567 for reprinting Gen.
Robert E. Lee's obituary from the New York Herald, Oct. 12, 1870. It was beautifully written and a fitting tribute to one of the finest citizens Virginia ever produced. Gen. Lee was truly vir nobilis et scholasticus.
I hope the members of Camp 1567 will consider an annual reprinting.
As a corrective, Lee/Jackson day will no longer be a Virginia holiday, replaced by Election Day. Much better.
