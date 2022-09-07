On Friday, September 2, at 10:25 pm, while I was dozing my way through an episode of "Blue Bloods," I became aware that the noise from the Trex plant was louder than it had been lately. I went out on the back stoop with my decibel meter and phone and videoed decibel readings 64 to 67. These are as high as they had been before Mr. Creek’s letters to the newspaper's editorial page, back in the spring. In those two emails he stated that the company was committed to being a good neighbor and outlined work that had been done and work that would be done, to achieve "sound mitigation."
On July 4th, our family outing had to be moved inside, because it’s too uncomfortable to converse with a background noise of 55 decibels. I was left outside to do the grilling. The hamburgers were both ways, overdone and underdone. No one was happy.
Please Mr. Creek and please Mr. Fairbanks, continue the work to achieve "sound mitigation." The noise from the plant is not better at just a lower level. It is not just annoying. It’s mind numbing, nerve grating and extremely stress producing. This issue is important to the people who are touched by it. It lowers our quality of life. The stress that it produces is proven to have bad health outcomes. So, again, please sirs, continue the work.
Tom Malony
Frederick County
