A Christmas dinner was recently provided to the Winchester Rescue Mission and The Laurel Center. Also, we were able to purchase $700 worth of toys for Toys for Tots and 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food for the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter. We have strived to make this an annual event, providing a holiday meal and needed supplies to these worthwhile and deserving locations. This was our 9th year.
I wish to give thanks to the following individuals/businesses for their contributions this year:
- Diane and Marty Showalter of the White Hall Grocery Store. They provided a delicious meal and did not charge for their time. In addition, they provided more than I requested so that no one would miss out.
- Thank you as well to Mary Beth Shaver and Mark Nixon for baking hams.
Much thanks to the following businesses for their donations:
- Debbie and David Garber of Garber’s Ice Cream
- Jason and Kyle at Red Lobster
- Kim and Jerry Sales at Backseat Bar & Grill
- Ed at Texas Roadhouse
- Rick at Chick-Fil-A
- Sharon Pusateri at CVS on N. Frederick Pike
Thanks to the following individuals for financial donations:
- Steven and Jennifer Merritt
- Alice and Walter Shaver
Thanks to these Kraft/Heinz employees:
- Kevin Densen, Jerry Miller, Kathy Dunham, Colby Keddington, Dave Sprincis, Heather Champ, Debbie Edwards, Fred Reyes, Kelly Fultz, Derrick Bush, Bill Butler, Stacy Schultz
- Finally, thanks to Bryan MacFarland for helping with the food delivery.
I’d like to wish everyone a safe and joyous New Year.
Steve Shaver
Winchester
