Good point from John Giangola "A grade lower than F". Health risk factors, e.g. obesity, hypertension, poverty, etc., are greater in the U.S. than in Canada. Maybe it's time the U.S. considered looking at what Canada is doing to achieve these successes. A good start would be a focus on prevention versus cure, which, by the way, is one of the foundations of the Affordable Care Act.
Patrick Kofalt
Winchester
