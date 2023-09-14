I was frustrated by Veronique de Rugy's Sept. 11 column, "To fight climate change, stop fighting China on electric vehicles." I have rarely encountered such an absurd quilt of cherry-picked nonsense in my lifetime.
De Rugy argues that China's exports of EV cars are essential to the world's effort to control climate change. This is inaccurate; plenty of other nations including the USA are quite capable of building them, and there are plenty of lithium deposits across the world. In fact, one of the largest deposits, containing millions of tons, is in Oregon.
Electric vehicles are not a magical cure for climate change. Where climate is concerned, the carbon emissions from China's coal plants outweigh the carbon reductions from its electric vehicle industry.
The true solution here is not to consign Detroit automaking to oblivion for the greater good. It is better to impose a "carbon border adjustment" on international trade products, so that China, India, and other trading partners will no longer be able to flood U.S. markets with carbon-intensive products wearing price tags that do not reflect the actual damage they inflict on our grandchildren's futures.
In the meantime, we should refrain from clouding the issue of climate survival with politically naive calls to let China be China. Despite China's thriving renewable energy achievements, its intransigence in international efforts to slow climate change is a major issue. China doesn't care about other nations. Only pressure will get results.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
