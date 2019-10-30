Want some spooky trivia? You can spread the flu before you feel sick.
Want another scary fact? You can catch the flu from someone six feet away.
Ready for a treat? You can get protected from the flu while you're out getting ready for Halloween!
Going out to buy candy for trick-or-treaters? Get protected!
Getting youe pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns? Get protected!
Taking a break with an apple cider donut? Get protected!
You can get protected from the flu pretty much anywhere with a pharmacy section (CVS, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, and Costco, just to name a few). Take a minute and get protected!
We should all get protected from the flu by Oct. 31st.
Not sure where to go? Check vaccinefinder.org to find a spot that works for you!
Have a Happy Halloween, and let's keep influenza out of our goodie bags this year!
